Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,246,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,585,000 after purchasing an additional 723,197 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,566,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,527,000 after buying an additional 1,348,529 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,942,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,782,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,820,000 after acquiring an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,553,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,691,000 after acquiring an additional 77,951 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

