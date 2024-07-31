Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in July

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTIA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.18.
Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.4609 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.59%.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
