HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

HQY opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.14. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,693,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock worth $6,314,446 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

