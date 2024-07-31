Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Up 57.7 %

HLAN opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $292.90 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $81.60 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.