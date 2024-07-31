Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,530,000 after acquiring an additional 30,497 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 91,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.