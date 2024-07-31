Heineken (HEINY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Heineken Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

