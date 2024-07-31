Heineken (HEINY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.2703 per share on Thursday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Heineken Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $52.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.
About Heineken
