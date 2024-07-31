Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 232.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Herc were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Herc by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Herc by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE HRI opened at $153.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Herc Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

