Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll Sells 38,393 Shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Stock

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 38,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $388,153.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,745,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,854,346.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 6,854 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $68,745.62.

On Monday, July 22nd, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 18,572 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $186,648.60.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 35,933 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $362,923.30.

On Monday, July 15th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 11,901 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $119,367.03.

On Thursday, July 11th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 737 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $7,370.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Hf Direct Investments Pool, Ll sold 33,592 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $336,927.76.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEST opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Westrock Coffee has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

WEST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter worth about $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

