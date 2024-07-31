HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $530.47

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 530.47 ($6.82) and last traded at GBX 529.63 ($6.81), with a volume of 75559 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521 ($6.70).

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 492.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 470.66. The company has a current ratio of 131.50, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58.

Get HgCapital Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helena Coles bought 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.15) per share, with a total value of £10,998.78 ($14,148.16). 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.