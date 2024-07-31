Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

