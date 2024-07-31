Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 283,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,412,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,605,000 after purchasing an additional 120,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,648.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:HI opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $52.13.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

