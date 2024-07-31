HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 779,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 11,237 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $543,308.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,126. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in HNI by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,148,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. HNI has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.74 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 97.78%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

