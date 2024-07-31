Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.45.

HOLX stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 24.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

