Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HOLX. Stephens assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. Hologic has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen P. Macmillan 44,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

