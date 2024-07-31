HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Zacks reports. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HMST shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.