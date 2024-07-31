Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $615,558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,800,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,807,000 after purchasing an additional 164,334 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,627,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,223,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,070,000 after purchasing an additional 764,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,681,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,849,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HST opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

