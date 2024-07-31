Hub Group (HUBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

