HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $580.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $630.04.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $488.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.15, for a total value of $290,850.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,699,609 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.