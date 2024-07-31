Huddled Group (LON:HUD) Shares Up 2.4%

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.97 ($0.04). 474,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 474,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Huddled Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £9.77 million, a P/E ratio of -300.50 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.91.

Get Huddled Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huddled Group

In other Huddled Group news, insider Martin Higginson purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,295.09). Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Huddled Group Company Profile

Huddled Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huddled Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huddled Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.