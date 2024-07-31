i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. i3 Verticals traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 5402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 46.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a PE ratio of 2,493.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

