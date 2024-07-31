iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 7.5% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iCAD by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.50. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

