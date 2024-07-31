IDACORP (IDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect IDACORP to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. IDACORP has set its FY24 guidance at $5.25-5.45 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDACORP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE IDA opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.70. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDA. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

