IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

IDYA opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

