IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $42.25 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.33.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

