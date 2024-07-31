IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in IDEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in IDEX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in IDEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $208.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.60. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

IEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

