Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Immersion Stock Performance

IMMR stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. Immersion has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $393.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Immersion will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Immersion’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMMR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immersion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 99,853 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 66,217 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.