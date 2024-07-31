Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Short Interest Update

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 537,200 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling stock. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,679 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 3.84% of Independence Contract Drilling worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independence Contract Drilling Price Performance

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $46.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. It operates a fleet of pad-optimal and superspec AC powered rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

