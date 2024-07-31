Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,588,000 after buying an additional 40,112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after buying an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.08%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

