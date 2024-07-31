Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) PT Raised to $66.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX opened at $59.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.41. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $60.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

