Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $65.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Independent Bank Group traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 3458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.59.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $252.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

