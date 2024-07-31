Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $34.79 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $41,633.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $3,147,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 50,681 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

