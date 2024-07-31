Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,047,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 567,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 422,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPXX opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.