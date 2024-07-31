Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. On average, analysts expect Innoviz Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $108.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
