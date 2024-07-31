Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,902 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,214,208 shares in the company, valued at $392,510,865.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.
  • On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.
  • On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.
  • On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.
  • On Wednesday, July 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,417 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $362,226.61.
  • On Monday, July 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 200,706 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $311,701.68.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

