Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Potes purchased 2,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ COFS opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $32.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
