Insider Buying: ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) CEO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Potes purchased 2,000 shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ COFS opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.43%.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

