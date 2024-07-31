Insider Buying: NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Director Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) Director Bradley John Wall purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,966.00.

Bradley John Wall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$8.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.17. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.06 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a market cap of C$4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NexGen Energy ( TSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.