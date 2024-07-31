Insider Buying: Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.07.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.