Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $539.65 million, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 2.08.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,229,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 101.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,670,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 841,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 588,953 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,458,000. Finally, Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,532,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
