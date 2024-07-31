Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells 1,958 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $274,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Padraig Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day moving average is $137.75. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.06.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

