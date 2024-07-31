Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,857.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 472 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $7,065.84.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 9,000 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $134,460.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $123,348.60.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $11,912.30.

Daktronics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $673.61 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million. Daktronics had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 25.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daktronics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 305,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,508,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 227,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

