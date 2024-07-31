Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells 77,800 Shares of Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $4,452,494.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,908,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501,352.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Read Our Latest Report on K

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130,582 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $38,939,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kellanova by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,221,000 after buying an additional 689,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.