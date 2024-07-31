Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) President Sells 502 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) President Farid Tan sold 502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,064.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 953,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,524,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Farid Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Farid Tan sold 497 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $15,904.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCBS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

