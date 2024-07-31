Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Major Shareholder Sells 42,804,207 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $69.15 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 15.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 366,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,063,000 after buying an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 67.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,022,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,879,000 after acquiring an additional 815,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

