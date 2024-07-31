Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells 1,245 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,245 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $12,113.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,537.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
