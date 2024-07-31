Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells 1,245 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,245 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $12,113.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,084 shares in the company, valued at $10,353,537.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth about $12,889,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 19,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 710,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after buying an additional 707,115 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CXM

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.