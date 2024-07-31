Insider Selling: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) President Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

