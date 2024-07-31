Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.85

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $226.85 and last traded at $225.25, with a volume of 2634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.24.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

