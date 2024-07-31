Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $10.60-10.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insight Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $226.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.42 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Insight Enterprises Company Profile
Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.
