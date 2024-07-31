Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY24 guidance at $10.60-10.90 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $224.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $226.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.42 and a 200-day moving average of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.