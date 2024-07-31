Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Holdings Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 15,915.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 47,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,551,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ INSM opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

