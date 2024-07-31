Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 12,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insmed Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of INSM stock opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. Insmed has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $45,029,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $25,242,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at $27,891,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

