Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $245.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $449,121.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,641,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,421,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 455,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,261,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 11.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 415,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,357,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 377,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $269.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.87. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $272.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $692.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.60 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

